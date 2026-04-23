Juno Financial Group LLC Invests $3.75 Million in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Juno Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 26,142 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,746,000. Procter & Gamble makes up 1.5% of Juno Financial Group LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Maseco LLP bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Saranac Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Procter & Gamble News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $142.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $331.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $137.62 and a 12 month high of $170.99. The business's 50 day moving average is $150.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.74.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.36 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 19.30%.Procter & Gamble's quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $1.0885 per share. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, March 27th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $142.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $162.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $175.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $162.32.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Procter & Gamble

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 36,093 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total transaction of $5,858,976.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,680,576.02. The trade was a 50.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 1,809 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.46, for a total value of $288,463.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 30,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,818,083.90. This represents a 5.65% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 348,618 shares of company stock valued at $55,462,643 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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