Juno Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Danaher Corporation $DHR

Juno Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,727 shares of the conglomerate's stock, valued at approximately $2,227,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,859 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $13,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 30,543 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $6,992,000 after purchasing an additional 9,953 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 233,651 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $53,551,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, FORM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $374,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Danaher

Here are the key news stories impacting Danaher this week:

Positive Sentiment: EPS beat and slight guidance lift — Danaher beat Q1 non‑GAAP EPS estimates and raised the upper end of FY2026 EPS guidance, driven by Bioprocessing and Life Sciences strength. Read More.

EPS beat and slight guidance lift — Danaher beat Q1 non‑GAAP EPS estimates and raised the upper end of FY2026 EPS guidance, driven by Bioprocessing and Life Sciences strength. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade/raise from Evercore — Evercore raised its DHR target (to $232) and kept an outperform view, signaling some buy‑side conviction on longer‑term momentum. Read More.

Analyst upgrade/raise from Evercore — Evercore raised its DHR target (to $232) and kept an outperform view, signaling some buy‑side conviction on longer‑term momentum. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: € senior‑notes offering — Danaher priced €3.0B (net) of euro‑denominated senior notes across 2028–2038 maturities to raise ~€2.98B net proceeds; this funds corporate needs (and potentially M&A) but increases outstanding debt capacity. Read More.

€ senior‑notes offering — Danaher priced €3.0B (net) of euro‑denominated senior notes across 2028–2038 maturities to raise ~€2.98B net proceeds; this funds corporate needs (and potentially M&A) but increases outstanding debt capacity. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed longer‑term analyst view — while several firms still carry Buy/Outperform ratings and a median multi‑quarter target above current levels, recent updates show varied target changes across shops. Read More.

Mixed longer‑term analyst view — while several firms still carry Buy/Outperform ratings and a median multi‑quarter target above current levels, recent updates show varied target changes across shops. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Multiple price‑target cuts — Several major houses trimmed targets (examples: JPMorgan to $245, Guggenheim to $235, TD Cowen/Wells Fargo adjustments), putting near‑term pressure on the stock. Read More. Read More. Read More.

Multiple price‑target cuts — Several major houses trimmed targets (examples: JPMorgan to $245, Guggenheim to $235, TD Cowen/Wells Fargo adjustments), putting near‑term pressure on the stock. Read More. Read More. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Revenue miss and Diagnostics softness — headline revenue lagged expectations and management flagged weaker Diagnostics (Cepheid/respiratory seasonality), leaving questions about near‑term demand. Read More.

Revenue miss and Diagnostics softness — headline revenue lagged expectations and management flagged weaker Diagnostics (Cepheid/respiratory seasonality), leaving questions about near‑term demand. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling and investor positioning — recent disclosures and institutional shifts (noted in market trackers) may amplify selling pressure while the market digests the cadence of core growth versus FX and M&A execution risks. Read More.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Milosevich sold 1,320 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.01, for a total value of $274,573.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,099 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,060,642.99. The trade was a 20.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.80% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $205.00 price objective on Danaher in a report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Leerink Partners boosted their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $243.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DHR

Danaher Trading Down 5.4%

DHR opened at $184.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $130.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Danaher Corporation has a 12 month low of $180.03 and a 12 month high of $242.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $197.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.35.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 14.89%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. Danaher has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.350-8.550 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Corporation will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Danaher's previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Danaher's dividend payout ratio is presently 30.95%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation NYSE: DHR is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher's portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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