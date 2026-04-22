Kadant Inc $KAI Stock Holdings Increased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Kadant Inc (NYSE:KAI - Free Report) by 76,036.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 738,525 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 737,555 shares during the quarter. Kadant accounts for 0.6% of M&T Bank Corp's holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. M&T Bank Corp owned about 6.27% of Kadant worth $210,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KAI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Kadant by 141.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,703 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $29,670,000 after purchasing an additional 58,382 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Kadant by 3.6% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 984,193 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $312,432,000 after acquiring an additional 34,561 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in shares of Kadant by 163.8% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 55,036 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $16,374,000 after acquiring an additional 34,170 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Kadant by 23.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 147,463 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $46,812,000 after acquiring an additional 28,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Kadant by 12.8% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 156,651 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $46,616,000 after acquiring an additional 17,747 shares in the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson set a $303.00 target price on shares of Kadant in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Kadant in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Kadant in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $341.50.

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Kadant Stock Performance

Shares of KAI opened at $320.77 on Wednesday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $319.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $303.61. Kadant Inc has a 52 week low of $244.87 and a 52 week high of $369.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.61. Kadant had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $286.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Kadant has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.780-1.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 10.500-10.750 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kadant Inc will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kadant Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This is a boost from Kadant's previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Kadant's payout ratio is presently 16.65%.

Kadant Profile

Kadant Inc, headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts, is a global supplier of high‐value, critical components and engineered systems for the pulp and paper industry and other process industries. The company's product portfolio spans stock preparation technologies, refiners and pulpers, fluid handling systems, and web‐handling equipment designed to optimize the efficiency and quality of paper production. In addition to capital equipment, Kadant offers aftermarket services, including spare parts, maintenance programs and process optimization consulting, which together support long‐term customer productivity and reliability.

Originally part of a larger industrial conglomerate, Kadant was established as an independent public company in 1991.

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