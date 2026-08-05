Kaiser Aluminum Corporation $KALU Shares Sold by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. decreased its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU - Free Report) by 84.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,737 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 36,736 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.'s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KALU. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,117,791 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $243,249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,823 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 31.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,415 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $92,238,000 after purchasing an additional 279,231 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 831,652 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $95,528,000 after purchasing an additional 13,909 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 1.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 502,446 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $38,769,000 after buying an additional 5,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 198,354 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $22,783,000 after buying an additional 28,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company's stock.

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Kaiser Aluminum Stock Performance

NASDAQ KALU opened at $174.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Kaiser Aluminum Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $71.44 and a fifty-two week high of $195.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $174.64 and a 200-day moving average of $152.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.61.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $5.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.66 by $2.87. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 5.49%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum Corporation will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kaiser Aluminum Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. Kaiser Aluminum's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KALU shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Sunday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $170.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kaiser Aluminum currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $168.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KALU

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation is a U.S.-based producer of semi‐fabricated aluminum products, serving a diverse range of industrial and specialty markets. The company's offerings include extruded, rolled, and forged aluminum products designed to meet stringent performance requirements in sectors such as aerospace, automotive, defense, electronics, and general engineering. By focusing on high‐value applications, Kaiser Aluminum aims to deliver lightweight, durable solutions that contribute to efficiency and innovation across its customer base.

Operationally, Kaiser Aluminum maintains a network of smelters, extrusion plants, and rolling mills located primarily in North America.

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