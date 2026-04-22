Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Makes New Investment in Electronic Arts Inc. $EA

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 96,054 shares of the game software company's stock, valued at approximately $19,627,000. Electronic Arts accounts for about 3.8% of Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda's holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Get Electronic Arts alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EA. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 100.0% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 138 shares of the game software company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 131.9% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 167 shares of the game software company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 150.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the game software company's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 231 shares of the game software company's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $207.00 to $202.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $188.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EA opened at $203.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.52, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.19 and a 1-year high of $204.88.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 25th. Electronic Arts's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,200 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 28,760 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,845,470. This trade represents a 4.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total value of $299,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,897 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,178,810.30. This represents a 20.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,600 shares of company stock valued at $5,544,159. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc NASDAQ: EA is a global interactive entertainment company headquartered in Redwood City, California. Founded in 1982 by Trip Hawkins, EA develops, publishes and distributes video games and related content for a variety of platforms, including consoles, personal computers and mobile devices. The company combines in-house development, partnerships and studio acquisitions to create and maintain a portfolio of entertainment properties and live-service experiences for players worldwide.

EA's product lineup spans several well-known franchises and genres.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Electronic Arts, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Electronic Arts wasn't on the list.

While Electronic Arts currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here