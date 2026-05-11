Katamaran Capital LLP Buys 7,201 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Katamaran Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 74.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,901 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 7,201 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices accounts for about 3.5% of Katamaran Capital LLP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Katamaran Capital LLP's holdings in Analog Devices were worth $4,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Analog Devices by 12.9% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 169,572 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $41,907,000 after acquiring an additional 19,383 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Analog Devices by 247.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 350,692 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $95,802,000 after acquiring an additional 249,702 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 18.8% in the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,734 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $5,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 26.4% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,932 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $10,795,000 after acquiring an additional 9,174 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in Analog Devices by 1.8% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,347,535 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $331,089,000 after acquiring an additional 24,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.91, for a total transaction of $3,979,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 187,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,623,245.58. This represents a 5.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,199 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.02, for a total transaction of $1,515,922.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 14,740 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,434.80. The trade was a 22.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 24,199 shares of company stock worth $8,676,423 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Analog Devices this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $365.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Analog Devices from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $370.69.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Analog Devices

Analog Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $416.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $203.35 billion, a PE ratio of 76.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.19. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.00 and a 12 month high of $418.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company's 50-day moving average price is $344.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.88.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Analog Devices has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.730-3.030 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 11.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Analog Devices's previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.44%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

Further Reading

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