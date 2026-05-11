Katamaran Capital LLP Increases Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

Katamaran Capital LLP raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Free Report) by 98.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,747 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after buying an additional 15,246 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises approximately 3.4% of Katamaran Capital LLP's portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Katamaran Capital LLP's holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $4,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. NBT Bank N A NY raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 231.5% in the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 179 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $190.00 to $186.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $225.00 to $212.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Arete Research raised Alibaba Group from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Freedom Capital raised Alibaba Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $188.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Price Performance

NYSE BABA opened at $139.97 on Monday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $103.71 and a one year high of $192.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.13 and a 200 day moving average of $150.58. The company has a market capitalization of $335.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, February 14th. The specialty retailer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 9.12%.The company had revenue of $40.71 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Alibaba Group this week:

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

Further Reading

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