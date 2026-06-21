Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 617.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,138 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 10,445 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. James J. Burns & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,304 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,962 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirepoint Private Client LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 6,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.33, for a total value of $3,217,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,233,687 shares in the company, valued at $661,663,348.71. The trade was a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Nora Denzel sold 8,626 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total transaction of $4,502,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 87,173 shares of the company's stock, valued at $45,504,306. This represents a 9.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 378,032 shares of company stock valued at $161,876,596 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 0.4%

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $539.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $417.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $879.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.50. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.82 and a twelve month high of $558.37.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The business's revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research set a $450.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Northland Securities reissued a "market perform" rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners raised Advanced Micro Devices from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $430.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $430.68.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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