KB Financial Group Inc $KB Position Lessened by Groupama Asset Managment

Groupama Asset Managment decreased its position in shares of KB Financial Group Inc (NYSE:KB - Free Report) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,906 shares of the bank's stock after selling 9,918 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment's holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in KB Financial Group by 131.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 403 shares of the bank's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Leonteq Securities AG bought a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in KB Financial Group by 29.3% in the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 477 shares of the bank's stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.52% of the company's stock.

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KB Financial Group Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of KB stock opened at $117.70 on Friday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $110.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.90. KB Financial Group Inc has a twelve month low of $76.31 and a twelve month high of $125.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $41.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of KB Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of KB Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of KB Financial Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of KB Financial Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy".

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About KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group Inc is a South Korea-based financial holding company that offers a broad range of banking and financial services. Headquartered in Seoul and listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker KB, the group operates through a set of specialized subsidiaries to provide integrated financial solutions for retail, corporate and institutional clients.

The company's principal businesses include retail and corporate banking, securities and investment banking, insurance (life and non-life), asset management, credit card and consumer finance, and leasing.

See Also

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