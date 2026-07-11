KB Home $KBH Shares Sold by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB trimmed its holdings in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH - Free Report) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,524 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 18,143 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned about 0.12% of KB Home worth $4,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in KB Home by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,054,280 shares of the construction company's stock worth $59,472,000 after purchasing an additional 122,457 shares during the last quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in KB Home in the third quarter valued at $1,965,000. Entropy Technologies LP increased its position in shares of KB Home by 59.1% in the third quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 77,962 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $4,962,000 after buying an additional 28,948 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at $4,232,000. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of KB Home during the 3rd quarter worth $1,451,000. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KBH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Research raised shares of KB Home from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of KB Home in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of KB Home from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of KB Home from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on KB Home from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KB Home currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $60.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KB Home

Trending Headlines about KB Home

Here are the key news stories impacting KB Home this week:

Positive Sentiment: KB Home opened several new communities this week, including Enclaves at Tumamoc in Tucson, Tobiano in southwest Las Vegas, and Greyhawk and Sparrow at Dutton Meadows in Santa Rosa, expanding its footprint in active housing markets and supporting future sales. KB HOME OPENS ENCLAVES AT TUMAMOC: HOMES PRICED FROM THE LOW $300Ks IN A CENTRAL TUCSON, ARIZONA LOCATION

KB Home opened several new communities this week, including Enclaves at Tumamoc in Tucson, Tobiano in southwest Las Vegas, and Greyhawk and Sparrow at Dutton Meadows in Santa Rosa, expanding its footprint in active housing markets and supporting future sales. Positive Sentiment: The company was named to TIME’s America’s Best Companies 2026 list, a reputational win that may reinforce KB Home’s brand with buyers and investors. KB HOME NAMED ONE OF AMERICA'S BEST COMPANIES BY TIME

The company was named to TIME’s America’s Best Companies 2026 list, a reputational win that may reinforce KB Home’s brand with buyers and investors. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised several forward earnings estimates for KB Home, including FY2026, FY2027, and FY2028, which can help support investor confidence in the company’s earnings trajectory. KB Home analyst estimate updates

Zacks Research raised several forward earnings estimates for KB Home, including FY2026, FY2027, and FY2028, which can help support investor confidence in the company’s earnings trajectory. Neutral Sentiment: KB Home declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share, underscoring capital return discipline, though the dividend announcement is not likely to be a major short-term stock catalyst. KB HOME DECLARES THIRD QUARTER 2026 DIVIDEND

KB Home declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share, underscoring capital return discipline, though the dividend announcement is not likely to be a major short-term stock catalyst. Negative Sentiment: The company’s most recent quarterly results showed earnings slightly below expectations and revenue down sharply year over year, which still hangs over the stock and may limit upside until housing demand or margins improve further.

KB Home Stock Performance

KB Home stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.33. 1,163,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,501,450. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $52.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.79. KB Home has a 1 year low of $44.03 and a 1 year high of $68.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.34.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.09 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 7.67%. KB Home's revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that KB Home will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KB Home Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. KB Home's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.84%.

About KB Home

KB Home is an American homebuilding company headquartered in Los Angeles, California. Founded in 1957, it was among the first homebuilders to go public, offering investors access to one of the nation's largest residential construction platforms. The company is structured to serve a broad spectrum of homebuyers, with a particular focus on first-time, first move-up and active adult segments. As a public company trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol KBH, KB Home draws on decades of experience in land acquisition, construction and community planning.

At its core, KB Home designs and constructs single-family detached and attached homes, townhomes and condominium units.

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