KBC Group NV Acquires 26,302 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. $ZBH

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH - Free Report) by 93.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,362 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 26,302 shares during the period. KBC Group NV's holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $4,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,307,000. Sector Gamma AS increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 113,478 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $11,178,000 after acquiring an additional 24,847 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 29.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,110 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $6,019,000 after acquiring an additional 13,812 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 6.5% during the third quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 360,462 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $35,506,000 after purchasing an additional 22,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 393,476 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $38,757,000 after purchasing an additional 16,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company's stock.

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Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 0.0%

ZBH opened at $94.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.23. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.59 and a fifty-two week high of $108.29. The company has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Zimmer Biomet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.300-8.450 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Zimmer Biomet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZBH. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, February 20th. They issued a "market perform" rating for the company. TD Cowen raised Zimmer Biomet from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $105.95.

View Our Latest Report on ZBH

Insider Activity at Zimmer Biomet

In related news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 2,650 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.66, for a total value of $250,849.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 10,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,803.84. This represents a 20.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet NYSE: ZBH is a global medical device company focused on musculoskeletal healthcare. Headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, the company designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used to treat joint disorders, bone disorders and related conditions. Its customer base includes orthopaedic and dental surgeons, hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers and other healthcare providers that rely on implants, instruments and related services for reconstructive and restorative procedures.

The company's product offerings span joint replacement systems for hips, knees and shoulders; trauma and extremities implants; spine and thoracic solutions; dental and craniomaxillofacial implants and prosthetics; and sports medicine devices.

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