KBC Group NV Boosts Holdings in AECOM $ACM

KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM - Free Report) by 53.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,603 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 101,349 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.22% of AECOM worth $27,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACM. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AECOM in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in AECOM in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in AECOM by 189.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its stake in AECOM by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 294 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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AECOM Stock Performance

NYSE:ACM opened at $86.52 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $90.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.09. AECOM has a twelve month low of $82.41 and a twelve month high of $135.52.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The construction company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.12). AECOM had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 2.94%.The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. The business's quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. AECOM has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.180-4.890 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AECOM will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. AECOM's payout ratio is 35.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACM. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of AECOM from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of AECOM from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Truist Financial reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $132.00 price target (up from $126.00) on shares of AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of AECOM from $152.00 to $131.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of AECOM from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AECOM currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $130.09.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ACM

AECOM Profile

AECOM is a multinational infrastructure consulting firm that provides a broad range of professional technical and management services. Its core offerings include architecture and engineering design, program and construction management, environmental remediation and consulting, and operations and maintenance support. The company works across the full project lifecycle from planning and design through construction and long‑term asset management.

AECOM serves public- and private-sector clients in major built-environment markets, including transportation (roads, bridges, rail, airports), water and wastewater systems, buildings and places, energy and power, and environmental services.

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