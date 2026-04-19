KBC Group NV Buys 24,396 Shares of Insmed, Inc. $INSM

KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM - Free Report) by 253.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 24,396 shares during the period. KBC Group NV's holdings in Insmed were worth $5,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 65.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Insmed by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $4,770,000 after acquiring an additional 21,176 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Insmed in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,589,000. Amundi grew its position in Insmed by 21,194.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 11,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 11,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in Insmed in the second quarter worth $1,072,000.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INSM shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Insmed from $223.00 to $215.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Insmed from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Insmed in a research report on Friday, April 10th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $212.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Insmed from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $213.23.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Insmed

Insmed Stock Performance

Shares of INSM stock opened at $144.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.95 and a 200 day moving average of $167.47. Insmed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.81 and a 1 year high of $212.75.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $263.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $263.97 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 210.54% and a negative return on equity of 168.36%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 152.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.32) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Insmed, Inc. will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Insmed news, COO Roger Adsett sold 88,060 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.63, for a total transaction of $14,497,317.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 106,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,584,130.30. The trade was a 45.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Alexander Smith sold 19,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.98, for a total transaction of $2,964,945.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 51,871 shares in the company, valued at $7,831,483.58. The trade was a 27.46% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 190,476 shares of company stock valued at $29,953,112. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and serious diseases, with a particular emphasis on difficult-to-treat pulmonary infections. Headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey, the company concentrates its research and development efforts on targeted drug delivery technologies and novel formulations intended to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have limited treatment options.

The company's principal marketed product is ARIKAYCE (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), an inhaled liposomal formulation of the antibiotic amikacin that is approved by the U.S.

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