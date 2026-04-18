KBC Group NV Grows Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE

KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE - Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 808,676 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 63,249 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.06% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $19,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 171,140,995 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,203,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,940 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter valued at about $416,900,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.3% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,241,459 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $325,210,000 after buying an additional 36,765 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,485,650 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $179,693,000 after buying an additional 312,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter valued at about $144,468,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company's stock.

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Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 2.0%

NYSE HPE opened at $26.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.05 billion, a PE ratio of -139.02, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.20. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 1 year low of $14.55 and a 1 year high of $26.56. The business's 50-day moving average is $22.87 and its 200 day moving average is $23.06.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.31 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 9.93% and a negative net margin of 0.41%.Hewlett Packard Enterprise's quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.300-2.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.510-0.550 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a $0.1425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -300.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HPE shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $29.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $26.71.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HPE

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 112,652 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $2,826,438.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 56,494 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,417,434.46. This trade represents a 66.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 264,432 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total value of $6,658,397.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,837,329 shares in the company, valued at $46,263,944.22. The trade was a 12.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 411,085 shares of company stock valued at $10,337,582 over the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is an enterprise technology company that designs, develops and sells IT infrastructure, software and services for business and government customers. Its core offerings span servers, storage, networking, and related software, together with consulting, integration and support services aimed at modernizing and managing enterprise IT environments. HPE's product portfolio includes systems for traditional data centers as well as solutions for high-performance computing, edge computing and telecommunications infrastructure.

A major focus for HPE is hybrid cloud and consumption-based IT.

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