KBC Group NV Grows Stock Holdings in Revvity Inc. $RVTY

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Revvity Inc. (NYSE:RVTY - Free Report) by 115.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,522 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 21,174 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV's holdings in Revvity were worth $3,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revvity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Revvity by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 338 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Revvity in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Revvity during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Revvity by 56.8% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 690 shares of the company's stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company's stock.

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Revvity Price Performance

Shares of Revvity stock opened at $94.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Revvity Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.36 and a twelve month high of $118.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.01. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 45.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.13.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 8.45%.The firm had revenue of $772.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Revvity's revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Revvity has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.350-5.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Revvity Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Revvity Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. Revvity's payout ratio is currently 13.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded Revvity from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Revvity from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $129.00 target price on shares of Revvity in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Evercore boosted their target price on shares of Revvity from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Revvity from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $110.17.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RVTY

Revvity Profile

Revvity, Inc is a global provider of technology-enabled solutions for the life sciences, diagnostics and applied markets. The company develops and supplies a range of products and services, including reagents and consumables, laboratory instruments, workflow automation, software analytics and technical support. Its portfolio supports applications in drug discovery, genomics, cell biology research, environmental and food safety testing, industrial quality control and clinical diagnostics.

Tracing its heritage to Perkin-Elmer, founded in 1937, Revvity began trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RVTY in January 2024 following a corporate rebranding.

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