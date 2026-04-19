KBC Group NV Has $11.21 Million Position in Electronic Arts Inc. $EA

KBC Group NV lowered its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA - Free Report) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,876 shares of the game software company's stock after selling 10,174 shares during the period. KBC Group NV's holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $11,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the third quarter worth approximately $968,160,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 8.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,591,869 shares of the game software company's stock valued at $926,194,000 after purchasing an additional 374,840 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 4.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,314,962 shares of the game software company's stock valued at $870,328,000 after purchasing an additional 202,657 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 26.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,069,543 shares of the game software company's stock valued at $619,127,000 after purchasing an additional 638,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 0.3% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 1,988,359 shares of the game software company's stock valued at $398,586,000 after purchasing an additional 6,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

EA has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $207.00 to $202.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $188.30.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EA

Electronic Arts Stock Up 0.2%

EA opened at $203.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $201.48 and a 200-day moving average of $202.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.04 and a 1-year high of $204.88.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Electronic Arts's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $243,900.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 28,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,845,470. This trade represents a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.21, for a total transaction of $508,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 43,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,807,731.03. The trade was a 5.45% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,600 shares of company stock worth $5,544,159. Insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc NASDAQ: EA is a global interactive entertainment company headquartered in Redwood City, California. Founded in 1982 by Trip Hawkins, EA develops, publishes and distributes video games and related content for a variety of platforms, including consoles, personal computers and mobile devices. The company combines in-house development, partnerships and studio acquisitions to create and maintain a portfolio of entertainment properties and live-service experiences for players worldwide.

EA's product lineup spans several well-known franchises and genres.

Further Reading

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