KBC Group NV Has $12.89 Million Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR - Free Report) by 70.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,090 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 40,294 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV's holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $12,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth $29,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth $33,000. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 96.4% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 5,700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $811,224.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 281,393 shares of the company's stock, valued at $40,047,851.76. This trade represents a 1.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew S. Levatich sold 1,476 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total transaction of $239,348.16. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 24,349 shares in the company, valued at $3,948,433.84. The trade was a 5.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 13,879 shares of company stock valued at $2,116,818 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company's stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 4.2%

EMR opened at $146.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company's 50-day moving average is $140.74 and its 200 day moving average is $138.23. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.31 and a fifty-two week high of $165.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.77, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.28.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.550 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.550 EPS. Research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.555 per share. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. Emerson Electric's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $176.00 to $161.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. TD Cowen cut shares of Emerson Electric from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $143.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Evercore raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $162.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EMR

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson's offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Emerson Electric, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Emerson Electric wasn't on the list.

While Emerson Electric currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here