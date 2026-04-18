KBC Group NV Has $14.85 Million Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Free Report) by 29.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,534 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after purchasing an additional 17,533 shares during the period. KBC Group NV's holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $14,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 256.8% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 132 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 285.3% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 131 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 133 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 463.3% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company's stock.

Get BDX alerts: Sign Up

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $158.32 on Friday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $165.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.29. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $127.59 and a 12 month high of $187.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 8.01%.Becton, Dickinson and Company's quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.43 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.350-12.650 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 27th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to purchase up to 0% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. Becton, Dickinson and Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.52%.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 953 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.61, for a total value of $174,027.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 36,763 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,713,291.43. This trade represents a 2.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 1,103 shares of company stock valued at $202,870 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Friday, April 10th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $175.00 target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $189.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Becton, Dickinson and Company

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of medical devices, instrument systems and reagents. BD's products are used by healthcare institutions, clinical laboratories, life science researchers and the pharmaceutical industry to enable safe, effective delivery of care, specimen collection and diagnostic testing. The company's operations span multiple business areas focused on medical devices, life sciences research tools and interventional technologies.

BD's product portfolio includes single-use medical devices such as syringes, needles, needlesafety and injection systems, infusion therapy and medication management solutions, as well as vascular access, urology and oncology devices acquired through its interventional business.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Becton, Dickinson and Company, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Becton, Dickinson and Company wasn't on the list.

While Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here