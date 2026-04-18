Free Trial
→ SpaceX IPO Confirmed: Claim Your Stake Today (From Brownstone Research) (Ad)tc pixel

KBC Group NV Has $15.33 Million Position in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Written by MarketBeat
April 18, 2026
Union Pacific logo with Transportation background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • KBC Group NV raised its stake in Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) by 7.1% in Q4 to 66,279 shares, valued at about $15.33 million.
  • Several large institutions — including Capital World Investors, Capital Research Global Investors and UBS Asset Management — made sizable purchases, leaving institutional ownership at roughly 80.38% of the stock.
  • Union Pacific recently missed Q4 estimates (EPS $2.86 vs. $2.92; revenue $6.09B vs. $6.15B), trades near $251 with a market cap of $149.1B, pays a $5.52 annual dividend (≈2.2% yield), and has a Q1 earnings release scheduled for April 23.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,279 shares of the railroad operator's stock after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV's holdings in Union Pacific were worth $15,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 193.3% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,481,043 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $2,477,404,000 after buying an additional 6,908,016 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 95.0% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,713,196 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $2,059,538,000 after buying an additional 4,244,226 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 72.7% in the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 9,177,002 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $2,169,168,000 after buying an additional 3,861,636 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at $408,592,000. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at $353,658,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Union Pacific stock opened at $251.28 on Friday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $251.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.50. The stock has a market cap of $149.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.96. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12-month low of $206.63 and a 12-month high of $268.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 40.89%. Union Pacific's revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Union Pacific's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.12%.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In related news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,999 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.93, for a total value of $469,625.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $267.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Susquehanna restated a "buy" rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $311.00 target price on Union Pacific and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Evercore upgraded Union Pacific from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $255.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $267.48.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Union Pacific

Union Pacific News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Union Pacific this week:

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Union Pacific Right Now?

Before you consider Union Pacific, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Union Pacific wasn't on the list.

While Union Pacific currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Elon Musk's Next Move Cover
Elon Musk's Next Move

Explore Elon Musk’s boldest ventures yet—from AI and autonomy to space colonization—and find out how investors can ride the next wave of innovation.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
By Sam Quirke | April 12, 2026
tc pixel
MAJOR BUY ALERT: Mar-a-Lago/Trump/Elon
MAJOR BUY ALERT: Mar-a-Lago/Trump/Elon
From InvestorPlace (Ad)
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
By Leo Miller | April 13, 2026
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
tc pixel
Iran War TRUTH: What Was Revealed Behind Closed Doors
Iran War TRUTH: What Was Revealed Behind Closed Doors
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
By Chris Markoch | April 12, 2026

Recent Videos

3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren‘t Ready)
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines