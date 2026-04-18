KBC Group NV Has $15.33 Million Position in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,279 shares of the railroad operator's stock after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV's holdings in Union Pacific were worth $15,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 193.3% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,481,043 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $2,477,404,000 after buying an additional 6,908,016 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 95.0% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,713,196 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $2,059,538,000 after buying an additional 4,244,226 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 72.7% in the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 9,177,002 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $2,169,168,000 after buying an additional 3,861,636 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at $408,592,000. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at $353,658,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Union Pacific Price Performance

Union Pacific stock opened at $251.28 on Friday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $251.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.50. The stock has a market cap of $149.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.96. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12-month low of $206.63 and a 12-month high of $268.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 40.89%. Union Pacific's revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Union Pacific's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.12%.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In related news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,999 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.93, for a total value of $469,625.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $267.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Susquehanna restated a "buy" rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $311.00 target price on Union Pacific and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Evercore upgraded Union Pacific from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $255.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $267.48.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Union Pacific

Union Pacific News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Union Pacific this week:

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

Further Reading

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