KBC Group NV Has $167.01 Million Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. $SPG

KBC Group NV reduced its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG - Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 902,219 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 31,246 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.28% of Simon Property Group worth $167,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPG. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $295,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 316.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 19,787 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 15,033 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 16,881 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 7,506 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 35,740 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $5,745,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,444 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Evercore upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an "in-line" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $193.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $200.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $201.73 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.87. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $145.84 and a one year high of $205.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.37.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 124.12% and a net margin of 72.71%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.68 earnings per share. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.000-13.250 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. Simon Property Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.06%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc NYSE: SPG is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties. Its core business activities include acquisition, development, leasing and property management of regional malls, outlet centers and mixed‑use retail destinations. The company operates retail brands that include high‑profile regional shopping centers and the Premium Outlets platform, and it provides services such as tenant leasing, marketing, property operations and capital projects to optimize asset performance.

Simon's portfolio spans a broad mix of enclosed malls, open‑air centers, outlet properties and mixed‑use developments, and the company pursues redevelopment and repositioning to adapt properties to changing consumer and retail trends.

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