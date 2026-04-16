KBC Group NV Has $257.44 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 66.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,202,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 478,214 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices makes up 0.6% of KBC Group NV's holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. KBC Group NV owned 0.07% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $257,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.4% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. James J. Burns & Company LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% during the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 13,404 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 8,706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% in the third quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Advanced Micro Devices News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.87, for a total transaction of $1,536,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 129,598 shares in the company, valued at $26,550,742.26. This trade represents a 5.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total value of $26,795,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,152,476 shares of the company's stock, valued at $675,764,755.36. This trade represents a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 242,685 shares of company stock valued at $50,757,308. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, January 30th. Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $290.19.

View Our Latest Research Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $258.12 on Thursday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $209.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.33. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.75 and a 52-week high of $267.08. The firm has a market cap of $420.82 billion, a PE ratio of 97.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $10.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 12.52%.The business's revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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