KBC Group NV Has $26.04 Million Stake in Allegion PLC $ALLE

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE - Free Report) by 963.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,549 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after purchasing an additional 148,165 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.19% of Allegion worth $26,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 100.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Allegion during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 120.9% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 148 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 255.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 160 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of Allegion during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Allegion

In other news, Director Sue Main bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $149.61 per share, with a total value of $299,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 2,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $299,220. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Mizell sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total transaction of $161,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,915 shares of the company's stock, valued at $793,821.65. The trade was a 16.91% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allegion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $144.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.02. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $152.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Allegion PLC has a fifty-two week low of $122.14 and a fifty-two week high of $183.11.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.07). Allegion had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 38.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Allegion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.700-8.900 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allegion PLC will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Allegion's dividend payout ratio is presently 29.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Allegion in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Allegion from $176.00 to $165.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Allegion from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Evercore raised shares of Allegion to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Allegion from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $171.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALLE

Key Allegion News

Here are the key news stories impacting Allegion this week:

Positive Sentiment: Board approved a $500 million share buyback program — reduces share count and signals management confidence, providing direct buyback-driven EPS support and demand for the stock. Allegion Authorizes $500M Share Buyback Program

Board approved a $500 million share buyback program — reduces share count and signals management confidence, providing direct buyback-driven EPS support and demand for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Evercore upgraded Allegion (coverage note reported) — analyst upgrades can draw fresh buying interest and validate the company’s outlook; supports the intraday bullish tone. Allegion NYSE: ALLE Upgraded at Evercore

Evercore upgraded Allegion (coverage note reported) — analyst upgrades can draw fresh buying interest and validate the company’s outlook; supports the intraday bullish tone. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research nudged up several EPS estimates across quarters and fiscal years (small raises to Q1/Q3/Q4 2027, FY2027 and FY2028 forecasts) — modestly better analyst earnings trajectories that help justify a higher multiple if execution continues. (No direct link provided)

Zacks Research nudged up several EPS estimates across quarters and fiscal years (small raises to Q1/Q3/Q4 2027, FY2027 and FY2028 forecasts) — modestly better analyst earnings trajectories that help justify a higher multiple if execution continues. (No direct link provided) Neutral Sentiment: Company announced a quarterly dividend of $0.55 per share (record date June 15, payable June 30) — provides steady shareholder yield (approx. 1.6%), but is largely a maintenance-level payout rather than a surprise increase. (No link provided)

About Allegion

Allegion plc NYSE: ALLE is a global provider of security products and solutions focused on ensuring the safety and security of people and property. The company was formed in December 2013 through a corporate spin-off from Ingersoll Rand and is head­quartered in Dublin, Ireland. Allegion's core mission is to deliver innovative mechanical and electronic access control systems for a wide range of end markets, including commercial buildings, residential properties, institutional facilities, and industrial sites.

The company's product portfolio spans mechanical locksets, door closers, exit devices, key systems and cylinders, as well as a growing suite of electronic and smart access control offerings.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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