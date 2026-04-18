KBC Group NV Has $27.34 Million Stock Position in Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

KBC Group NV lessened its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV - Free Report) by 30.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,979 shares of the company's stock after selling 34,367 shares during the period. KBC Group NV's holdings in Elevance Health were worth $27,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth about $5,941,000. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,283 shares of the company's stock worth $5,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 236.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,145 shares of the company's stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 389,399 shares of the company's stock worth $125,823,000 after purchasing an additional 59,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 31.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 461,693 shares of the company's stock valued at $149,182,000 after buying an additional 109,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company's stock.

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Elevance Health Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of ELV stock opened at $323.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $308.99 and a 200-day moving average of $331.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $273.71 and a 1-year high of $432.93.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.23. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 2.84%.The company had revenue of $49.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.84 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Elevance Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 25.500- EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Elevance Health's previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. Elevance Health's dividend payout ratio is currently 27.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ELV shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Elevance Health from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group set a $400.00 price target on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Elevance Health from $414.00 to $396.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Elevance Health from $431.00 to $409.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut Elevance Health from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and set a $358.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $383.57.

View Our Latest Report on ELV

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc NYSE: ELV is a large U.S.-based health benefits company that provides a broad range of health insurance products and related services. Headquartered in Indianapolis, the company rebranded from Anthem, Inc to Elevance Health in 2022 while continuing to operate consumer-facing health plans under established state and national brands. Gail Boudreaux serves as chief executive officer and president, leading the company's strategic focus on integrated health care and benefit delivery.

Elevance's core activities include offering medical and specialty health plans for individuals, employers and government programs, including Medicare and Medicaid managed-care products.

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