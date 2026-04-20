KBC Group NV Has $3.66 Million Stock Position in IonQ, Inc. $IONQ

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ - Free Report) by 983.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,590 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 74,059 shares during the period. KBC Group NV's holdings in IonQ were worth $3,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in IonQ by 700.0% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its position in shares of IonQ by 485.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in IonQ by 3,800.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 624 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in IonQ during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in IonQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 41.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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IonQ Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of IonQ stock opened at $46.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.55 and a beta of 2.80. IonQ, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.49 and a 12-month high of $84.64. The business's 50 day moving average is $33.38 and its 200-day moving average is $45.93.

IonQ News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting IonQ this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on IONQ. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of IonQ from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on IonQ from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on IonQ from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of IonQ from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of IonQ from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IonQ presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $69.45.

View Our Latest Report on IONQ

Insider Buying and Selling

In other IonQ news, insider Robert T. Cardillo sold 5,165 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $203,707.60. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 112,291 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,428,757.04. This represents a 4.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Raymond sold 2,800 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $93,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 83,963 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,799,326.42. This trade represents a 3.23% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,581 shares of company stock worth $316,156. Insiders own 5.20% of the company's stock.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. It also provides contracts associated with the design, development, and construction of specialized quantum computing hardware systems; maintenance and support services; and consulting services related to co-developing algorithms on quantum computing systems.

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