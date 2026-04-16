KBC Group NV Has $398.25 Million Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,244,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after acquiring an additional 283,659 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences makes up approximately 0.9% of KBC Group NV's portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.26% of Gilead Sciences worth $398,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Bancorp Inc ME bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. LBP AM SA raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 223,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $27,408,000 after acquiring an additional 75,182 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 12,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 13,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of GILD opened at $139.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.39. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.37 and a 52 week high of $157.29.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 49.46% and a net margin of 28.90%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.450-8.850 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences's previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Gilead Sciences's dividend payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

Gilead Sciences News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Gilead Sciences this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GILD. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Barclays began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, February 20th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Bank of America set a $162.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $156.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Gilead Sciences

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gilead Sciences news, CEO Daniel Patrick O'day sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.79, for a total transaction of $1,447,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 642,308 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $92,999,775.32. The trade was a 1.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total value of $432,690.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 179,191 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,844,717.93. This represents a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 293,280 shares of company stock valued at $42,074,690. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

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