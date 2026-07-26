KBC Group NV Has $411,000 Stock Position in Dynatrace, Inc. $DT

KBC Group NV lowered its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT - Free Report) by 70.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,112 shares of the company's stock after selling 26,145 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV's holdings in Dynatrace were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DT. Kera Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in Dynatrace by 90.1% in the first quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 15,044 shares of the company's stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 7,129 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Dynatrace by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,256,209 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,191,000 after purchasing an additional 217,530 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,723,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 203.9% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 17,650 shares of the company's stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 11,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company's stock.

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Dynatrace Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of DT opened at $41.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.64 and a 1 year high of $55.49. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $42.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.29.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $531.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $521.01 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 8.06%.Dynatrace's revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Dynatrace has set its FY 2027 guidance at 1.930-1.950 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.440-0.450 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DT shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a "neutral" rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $49.42.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Dynatrace

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace is a global software intelligence company specializing in application performance management (APM), cloud infrastructure monitoring, and digital experience management. Its flagship offering, the Dynatrace Software Intelligence Platform, leverages artificial intelligence to provide real-time observability across distributed environments, including on-premises data centers, private clouds, public clouds and hybrid deployments. Organizations rely on Dynatrace to detect anomalies, troubleshoot performance issues and optimize end-user experiences through automated root-cause analysis powered by the company's engine, Davis.

The Dynatrace platform comprises modules for full-stack application monitoring, digital experience monitoring, infrastructure monitoring and business analytics.

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