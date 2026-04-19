KBC Group NV Has $5.90 Million Stake in Illumina, Inc. $ILMN

KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN - Free Report) by 53.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,007 shares of the life sciences company's stock after purchasing an additional 15,629 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV's holdings in Illumina were worth $5,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 195 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Illumina news, SVP Patricia Leckman sold 2,370 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.18, for a total transaction of $275,346.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 16,321 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,896,173.78. This represents a 12.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company's stock.

Illumina Stock Up 1.3%

Illumina stock opened at $134.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.83 and a 1-year high of $155.53. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $123.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.79. The company has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.49.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 31.04%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Illumina has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.050-5.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on ILMN shares. TD Cowen restated a "hold" rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 9th. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Illumina from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Illumina from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $129.69.

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Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc NASDAQ: ILMN is a global life sciences company that develops, manufactures and markets integrated systems for the analysis of genetic variation and function. Headquartered in San Diego, California and founded in 1998, Illumina offers a range of sequencing and array-based technologies used by academic researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, consumer genomics firms and agricultural researchers to enable discovery, translational research and clinical applications.

The company's product portfolio includes next-generation sequencing (NGS) platforms and associated consumables, microarrays for genotyping and methylation analysis, library preparation kits and targeted assays.

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