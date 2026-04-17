KBC Group NV Has $63.03 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

KBC Group NV cut its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 439,199 shares of the company's stock after selling 14,894 shares during the period. KBC Group NV's holdings in PepsiCo were worth $63,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 59,392 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,031,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 138.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the company's stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 38,164 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 536,133 shares of the company's stock valued at $70,789,000 after purchasing an additional 167,707 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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PepsiCo Trading Up 2.3%

NASDAQ PEP opened at $158.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.40. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $127.60 and a one year high of $171.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business's fifty day moving average is $160.05 and its 200-day moving average is $151.46.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.89 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.92% and a net margin of 8.77%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. PepsiCo has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.465-8.628 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. PepsiCo's payout ratio is 94.83%.

PepsiCo announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. BNP Paribas Exane set a $191.00 price target on PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays cut their price target on PepsiCo from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $168.16.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PEP

Trending Headlines about PepsiCo

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About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

See Also

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