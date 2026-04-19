KBC Group NV Increases Stock Holdings in Ciena Corporation $CIEN

KBC Group NV raised its stake in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN - Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,161 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV's holdings in Ciena were worth $7,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CIEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,462,840 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $941,451,000 after buying an additional 1,219,787 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,495,795 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $284,313,000 after buying an additional 329,821 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $292,310,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,983,000 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $288,864,000 after buying an additional 648,000 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,836,981 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $267,593,000 after buying an additional 130,507 shares during the period. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 2,952 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.53, for a total transaction of $1,061,332.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 293,084 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $105,372,490.52. The trade was a 1.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 22,014 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.80, for a total value of $9,021,337.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 68 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,866.40. This represents a 99.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,974 shares of company stock valued at $16,615,505. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on CIEN. Wall Street Zen cut Ciena from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ciena from $380.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley Financial raised their price target on Ciena from $222.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ciena from $280.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Ciena from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $348.59.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Ciena

Trending Headlines about Ciena

Here are the key news stories impacting Ciena this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America raised its price target to $550 (from $355), citing Ciena’s expanding market share in AI networking, a multi‑year data‑center buildout and an optical “super‑cycle” that supports sustained demand. Read More.

Bank of America raised its price target to $550 (from $355), citing Ciena’s expanding market share in AI networking, a multi‑year data‑center buildout and an optical “super‑cycle” that supports sustained demand. Read More. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target to $550 and kept an overweight stance, reinforcing bullish institutional sentiment and validating the re‑rating tied to AI/cloud infrastructure spending. Read More.

JPMorgan raised its price target to $550 and kept an overweight stance, reinforcing bullish institutional sentiment and validating the re‑rating tied to AI/cloud infrastructure spending. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Ciena reported a large AI‑driven backlog (~US$7B) and strong FY2026 start, which boosts revenue visibility and supports expectations for multi‑year growth from hyperscaler and service‑provider buildouts. Read More.

Ciena reported a large AI‑driven backlog (~US$7B) and strong FY2026 start, which boosts revenue visibility and supports expectations for multi‑year growth from hyperscaler and service‑provider buildouts. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Wide media coverage (CNBC, Blockonomi, Zacks) highlights Ciena’s sharp YTD outperformance and investor momentum, which can attract more buying interest from growth and momentum investors. Read More.

Wide media coverage (CNBC, Blockonomi, Zacks) highlights Ciena’s sharp YTD outperformance and investor momentum, which can attract more buying interest from growth and momentum investors. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Insider transaction — SVP Brodie Gage sold 1,200 shares under a pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plan; the sale is small relative to his remaining ~45k shares and was pre‑planned, so it is neutral in isolation. Read More.

Insider transaction — SVP Brodie Gage sold 1,200 shares under a pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plan; the sale is small relative to his remaining ~45k shares and was pre‑planned, so it is neutral in isolation. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Valuation risk: Ciena now trades at a very rich multiple (PE >300), which raises the risk of sharper corrections if growth misses elevated expectations or if order timing slips. Read More.

Ciena Stock Performance

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $506.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $378.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.48. The stock has a market cap of $71.68 billion, a PE ratio of 322.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.01. Ciena Corporation has a 1 year low of $56.94 and a 1 year high of $513.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.40 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 4.47%.Ciena's revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ciena Corporation will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Profile

Ciena Corporation NYSE: CIEN is a global supplier of telecommunications networking equipment, software and services. The company develops high-capacity optical transport systems and packet-optical platforms that enable service providers, cloud operators and large enterprises to build, manage and scale their networks. Ciena's product portfolio includes coherent optical solutions, packet networking platforms and a suite of network automation software designed to optimize bandwidth, reduce latency and simplify network operations.

In addition to hardware offerings, Ciena provides professional services and support, including network design, implementation and ongoing maintenance.

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