KBC Group NV Purchases 330,639 Shares of Snowflake Inc. $SNOW

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW - Free Report) by 513.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 395,031 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 330,639 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.12% of Snowflake worth $86,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Snowflake by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,647,593 shares of the company's stock worth $6,461,465,000 after buying an additional 857,832 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,083,889 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,048,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,222 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 233.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,104,925 shares of the company's stock worth $474,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,354 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,089,150 shares of the company's stock worth $471,208,000 after acquiring an additional 55,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth $441,277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $290.00 to $210.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Snowflake from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $204.00 to $192.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $242.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Snowflake

Key Headlines Impacting Snowflake

Here are the key news stories impacting Snowflake this week:

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of SNOW opened at $144.47 on Thursday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.30 and a 52-week high of $280.67. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $164.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.58 and a beta of 1.23.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.25 billion. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 28.43% and a negative return on equity of 50.61%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, Director Frank Slootman sold 11,299 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.25, for a total transaction of $1,980,149.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 38,046 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,667,561.50. The trade was a 22.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 403 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total value of $59,728.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 22,912 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,395,787.52. The trade was a 1.73% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 594,313 shares of company stock worth $108,831,780 in the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.

Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.

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