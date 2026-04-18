KBC Group NV Purchases 83,682 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. $DLTR

KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR - Free Report) by 276.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,928 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 83,682 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.06% of Dollar Tree worth $14,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 3,237.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,750 shares of the company's stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 13,338 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 40.7% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 17,078 shares of the company's stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,941 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 2.0% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 10,646 shares of the company's stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, CW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Dollar Tree Price Performance

Shares of DLTR opened at $105.93 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.98 and a 52-week high of $142.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business's 50 day moving average price is $114.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.78. The firm has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.74.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 6.61%.The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on DLTR. Weiss Ratings upgraded Dollar Tree from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BNP Paribas Exane cut Dollar Tree from a "hold" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $123.24.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Dollar Tree

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc is a North American discount retailer that operates a portfolio of value-oriented store banners, primarily Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The company's stores offer a broad assortment of everyday items at low price points, including household essentials, food and snacks, health and beauty products, cleaning supplies, seasonal and party goods, home décor, and basic apparel. Dollar Tree's merchandising strategy emphasizes high-turnover branded and private-label merchandise tailored to budget-conscious consumers, with Family Dollar complementing the chain by offering a wider range of price points and assortment depth in smaller-format neighborhood locations.

Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Chesapeake, Virginia, Dollar Tree has grown through both organic store openings and acquisitions.

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