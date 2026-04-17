KBC Group NV Raises Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR - Free Report) by 177.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 415,623 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 266,056 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.12% of Digital Realty Trust worth $64,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Seamount Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,191 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $7,720,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,956 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natural Investments LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Natural Investments LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 1.6%

DLR opened at $198.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $180.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.05. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.83 and a twelve month high of $199.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.24, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.07.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-8.000 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Digital Realty Trust's payout ratio is 135.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. HSBC set a $193.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $189.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $198.54.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DLR

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: DLR is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires and operates carrier-neutral data centers and provides related colocation and interconnection solutions. The company focuses on large-scale, mission-critical facilities that support the physical infrastructure needs of cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content companies. Digital Realty's offerings are designed to enable secure, reliable and highly available IT infrastructure with an emphasis on power density, cooling, and physical security.

Digital Realty's product set spans wholesale data center space, turnkey build-to-suit facilities, and retail colocation suites, complemented by interconnection services that allow customers to establish private and public connections to networks, cloud on-ramps and other ecosystem partners.

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