KBC Group NV Reduces Position in Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

KBC Group NV decreased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Free Report) by 34.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 377,201 shares of the company's stock after selling 201,890 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV's holdings in Mondelez International were worth $20,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.1% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 726,923 shares of the company's stock worth $45,411,000 after buying an additional 22,194 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 70.5% during the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 469,058 shares of the company's stock worth $29,302,000 after buying an additional 193,956 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 32.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 147,913 shares of the company's stock worth $9,240,000 after buying an additional 36,037 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 8.0% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 622,082 shares of the company's stock worth $39,220,000 after buying an additional 46,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 324.5% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,223,914 shares of the company's stock worth $138,928,000 after buying an additional 1,699,980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company's stock.

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Mondelez International Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of MDLZ opened at $57.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.20 and a 12-month high of $71.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.37.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Mondelez International had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Mondelez International's quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Mondelez International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.920-3.070 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. Mondelez International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, January 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Argus raised shares of Mondelez International to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $66.47.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MDLZ

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Gustavo Carlos Valle sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 99,596 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,174,952. This trade represents a 2.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International is a global snacks company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, formed in 2012 when Kraft Foods split to create a business focused on snack foods and a separate North American grocery company. Mondelez develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of snack products intended for retail, foodservice and e‑commerce channels around the world.

The company's product mix centers on biscuits and cookies, chocolate and confectionery, gum and candy, and savory crackers and baked snacks.

Further Reading

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