KBC Group NV Sells 173,139 Shares of Qfin Holdings Inc. - Sponsored ADR $QFIN

KBC Group NV lessened its holdings in shares of Qfin Holdings Inc. - Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:QFIN - Free Report) by 40.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 259,192 shares of the company's stock after selling 173,139 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.18% of Qfin worth $4,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qfin by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 16,959 shares of the company's stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in Qfin in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Qfin by 38.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,342 shares of the company's stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in Qfin by 11.0% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 13,982 shares of the company's stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Qfin by 21.1% during the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 8,354 shares of the company's stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Qfin from $30.30 to $23.40 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Qfin from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $22.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Qfin

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Xiaohuan Chen purchased 190,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.89 per share, with a total value of $2,449,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 190,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,449,100. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.10% of the company's stock.

Qfin Stock Performance

QFIN stock opened at $14.13 on Monday. Qfin Holdings Inc. - Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $12.29 and a 1-year high of $47.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 2.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.51. The business's 50-day moving average price is $14.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.40.

Qfin (NASDAQ:QFIN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Qfin had a return on equity of 24.97% and a net margin of 31.13%.The company had revenue of $584.98 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Qfin Holdings Inc. - Sponsored ADR will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Qfin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a yield of 1,143.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. Qfin's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.35%.

About Qfin

360 DigiTech, Inc NASDAQ: QFIN is a China‐based fintech company that specializes in providing digital lending solutions to underserved consumer and small business markets. Leveraging proprietary credit assessment technologies and big data analytics, the company connects borrowers with a network of financial institutions and investors through its online platform. Its services encompass unsecured consumer loans, installment credit products, and working capital financing for micro and small enterprises.

The company's flagship platform offers an end‐to‐end digital lending experience, from application and credit evaluation to disbursement and repayment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qfin Holdings Inc. - Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:QFIN - Free Report).

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