KBC Group NV Sells 221,784 Shares of Gen Digital Inc. $GEN

KBC Group NV reduced its position in shares of Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN - Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,929,117 shares of the company's stock after selling 221,784 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.47% of Gen Digital worth $79,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GEN. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Gen Digital by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 16,210 shares of the company's stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Gen Digital by 20.9% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the company's stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gen Digital by 48.6% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Gen Digital by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,223 shares of the company's stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gen Digital by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,715 shares of the company's stock worth $2,222,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Gen Digital Trading Up 4.0%

Shares of GEN opened at $19.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Gen Digital Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.78 and a 1-year high of $32.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.19 and a 200 day moving average of $24.68.

Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Gen Digital had a return on equity of 56.76% and a net margin of 12.76%.The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Gen Digital's revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Gen Digital has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.640-0.660 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.540-2.560 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Gen Digital Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Gen Digital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 16th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Gen Digital's dividend payout ratio is 51.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Gen Digital from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Gen Digital in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded Gen Digital from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Gen Digital in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Gen Digital from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gen Digital has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $31.86.

View Our Latest Report on Gen Digital

Gen Digital Company Profile

Gen Digital NASDAQ: GEN is a global cybersecurity company specializing in consumer- and small-business-focused security, privacy, and identity protection solutions. The company offers a suite of products designed to safeguard devices, networks, and personal information against malware, ransomware, phishing attacks and other digital threats. With a focus on user-friendly interfaces and cross-platform compatibility, Gen Digital develops antivirus software, VPN services, parental controls, password management tools, and comprehensive identity-theft monitoring services.

Gen Digital traces its origins to the consumer software division of Symantec Corporation, which was spun off in late 2019 under the NortonLifeLock name.

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