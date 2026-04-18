KBC Group NV Sells 4,142 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

KBC Group NV decreased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,321,640 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after selling 4,142 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 1.1% of KBC Group NV's investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. KBC Group NV owned about 0.07% of Visa worth $463,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Visa by 110.4% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,954,937 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $1,396,930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,289 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in Visa by 286.4% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,526,026 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $862,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,362 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Visa by 121.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,022,411 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $1,059,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,954 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $565,684,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Visa by 73.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,197,405 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $1,091,528,000 after buying an additional 1,353,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company's stock.

Get Visa alerts: Sign Up

Trending Headlines about Visa

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 650 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.62, for a total value of $201,253.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,471.98. The trade was a 19.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Freedom Capital raised shares of Visa from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 16th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $387.00 target price for the company. Daiwa Securities Group raised shares of Visa from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $370.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Visa from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $388.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Visa

Visa Stock Performance

V opened at $317.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $311.24 and a 200 day moving average of $329.42. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $293.89 and a fifty-two week high of $375.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit-card processor reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 50.23% and a return on equity of 61.74%. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. Visa's quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 10th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 10th. Visa's payout ratio is currently 25.14%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Visa, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Visa wasn't on the list.

While Visa currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here