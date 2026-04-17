KBC Group NV Sells 428,210 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

KBC Group NV lessened its holdings in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 31.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 920,502 shares of the chip maker's stock after selling 428,210 shares during the period. KBC Group NV's holdings in Intel were worth $33,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co lifted its position in Intel by 33.3% during the third quarter. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co now owns 120,000 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,521,741 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $1,862,755,000 after acquiring an additional 8,569,812 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 973.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 117,891 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 106,905 shares in the last quarter. Katamaran Capital LLP bought a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC increased its stake in Intel by 84.7% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 56,490 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 25,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, EVP David Zinsner acquired 5,882 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $249,985.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 247,392 shares in the company, valued at $10,514,160. This trade represents a 2.44% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Boise April Miller sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $981,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 113,060 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,545,593. The trade was a 15.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Stock Up 5.5%

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $68.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.93. The firm has a market cap of $342.16 billion, a PE ratio of -856.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 1.35. Intel Corporation has a 1 year low of $18.25 and a 1 year high of $68.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The chip maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. Intel had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on INTC. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Intel to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $51.25.

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About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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