KBC Group NV Sells 456,955 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

KBC Group NV reduced its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,587,746 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after selling 456,955 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV's holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $122,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 96.2% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 115.7% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holos Integrated Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company's stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts: Sign Up

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $82.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.83. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $53.83 and a one year high of $88.18. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $79.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The network equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 27.88%. The firm had revenue of $15.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Cisco Systems's previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems's payout ratio is presently 58.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 19,545 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,485,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 671,095 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $51,003,220. The trade was a 2.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $134,410.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 156,693 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,076,329.51. This represents a 1.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,431 shares of company stock valued at $3,574,820. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Cisco Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Cisco Systems to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Evercore upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 26th. BNP Paribas Exane increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Cisco Systems from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $89.76.

Get Our Latest Report on Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cisco Systems, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cisco Systems wasn't on the list.

While Cisco Systems currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here