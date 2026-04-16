KBC Group NV Sells 81,789 Shares of Bank of America Corporation $BAC

KBC Group NV trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,141,932 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 81,789 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises about 1.2% of KBC Group NV's portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.13% of Bank of America worth $502,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 182.3% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Steph & Co. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 224.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Collier Financial bought a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Securities Group lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bank of America from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $59.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BAC

Bank of America Stock Up 1.8%

NYSE:BAC opened at $54.31 on Thursday. Bank of America Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $36.49 and a fifty-two week high of $57.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $50.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.23.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $30.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 11.07%. Bank of America's revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. Bank of America's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.24%.

More Bank of America News

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In related news, insider James P. Demare sold 83,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $4,191,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 307,240 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,362,000. This trade represents a 21.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas M. Scrivener sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $2,491,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 227,973 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,357,614.86. The trade was a 17.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 227,832 shares of company stock valued at $11,094,960 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC - Free Report).

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