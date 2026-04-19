KBC Group NV Trims Holdings in Royalty Pharma PLC $RPRX

KBC Group NV trimmed its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX - Free Report) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 24,404 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV's holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $6,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 1.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 9.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 1.0% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 29,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 3.5% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 31.9% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 54.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Royalty Pharma

In other news, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 114,954 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total value of $4,924,629.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 23,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,960.48. This represents a 82.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marshall Urist sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total value of $821,800.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 457,496 shares of company stock valued at $19,618,025 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company's stock.

Royalty Pharma Price Performance

RPRX opened at $50.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.56. Royalty Pharma PLC has a 12-month low of $31.58 and a 12-month high of $50.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.39.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.13. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 28.21% and a net margin of 32.38%.The firm had revenue of $621.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $839.97 million. Equities analysts predict that Royalty Pharma PLC will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Royalty Pharma's dividend payout ratio is presently 69.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on RPRX. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Royalty Pharma from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen cut Royalty Pharma from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Royalty Pharma from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $49.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RPRX

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc is a specialty finance company that acquires biopharmaceutical royalty interests and provides non-dilutive financing to drug developers and rights holders. The firm purchases future royalty streams, milestone-contingent payments and other revenue rights linked to approved and late-stage pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. By paying upfront consideration for these rights, Royalty Pharma seeks to generate long-term cash flows tied to the commercial performance of a diversified portfolio of medicines.

The company's transaction structures include outright royalty purchases, structured financings and milestone arrangements tailored to the needs of innovator companies, academic institutions and investors.

Further Reading

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