Keel Point LLC Acquires 4,899 Shares of S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 274.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,681 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 4,899 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC's holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. YANKCOM Partnership boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 259 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 632 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 148 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,930 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 308 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Daiwa Securities Group lowered their price target on S&P Global from $490.00 to $485.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $521.00 to $513.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $625.00 to $560.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $520.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $530.00 to $525.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $523.59.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on S&P Global

Key Headlines Impacting S&P Global

Here are the key news stories impacting S&P Global this week:

S&P Global Price Performance

SPGI stock opened at $412.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $423.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $438.02. The stock has a market cap of $121.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $381.61 and a 1 year high of $579.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 31.37%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.43 earnings per share. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.500-17.750 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. S&P Global's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.69%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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