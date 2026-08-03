Keel Point LLC Reduces Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Keel Point LLC cut its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 1,621 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $515.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Melius Research set a $660.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $450.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $529.46.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance
NASDAQ:AMD opened at $476.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.12 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $149.22 and a one year high of $584.73. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $515.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $350.69.
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices
In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.33, for a total value of $3,217,980.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,233,687 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $661,663,348.71. This represents a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.69, for a total value of $57,586,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,896,899 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,334,572,400.31. The trade was a 4.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 310,310 shares of company stock worth $141,185,456 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
More Advanced Micro Devices News
Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Amazon’s plan to increase AI and data-center spending to $220 billion reinforced expectations for sustained demand for AMD’s data-center CPUs and AI accelerators. AMD gave back much of its earlier advance as the session progressed. AMD Stock Gains as Amazon Expands AI Spending to $220 Billion
- Positive Sentiment: Reports that GPU prices could rise in August helped support AMD shares by suggesting firm demand and improved pricing power for graphics products. AMD Stock Jumps as Reports Point to a GPU Price Increase in August
- Positive Sentiment: AMD’s agreement to lease up to 2.5 gigawatts of capacity from Core Scientific could accelerate AI data-center deployment. Bernstein estimated the partnership could generate roughly $14 billion in revenue over 15 years. Core Scientific's AMD Deal Could Generate $14 Billion Over 15 Years
- Positive Sentiment: Susquehanna raised its AMD price target from $450 to $500 and kept a positive rating, citing improving server-CPU prospects. Wedbush has also pointed to a potential AI data-center ramp supported by Microsoft and Anthropic partnerships. Susquehanna Just Upped Its Price Target on AMD Stock
- Neutral Sentiment: AMD is scheduled to report fiscal second-quarter results after the market close on August 4. Traders are positioning for a sizable move, making revenue growth, Instinct accelerator demand, gross margins and forward guidance the key near-term catalysts. Here's How Much Traders See AMD Stock Moving After Earnings
- Negative Sentiment: Analysts and technical indicators warn that AMD’s valuation is demanding, with a triple-digit price-to-earnings ratio and intense competition from NVIDIA and other chipmakers. A strong earnings report may be required to justify current expectations. Should You Buy AMD Stock Ahead of Q2 Earnings?
- Negative Sentiment: The recent semiconductor selloff, concerns about an AI-trade unwind after SK hynix results, and profit-taking following AMD’s major 2026 rally continue to weigh on sentiment despite the sector rebound. Nvidia, Micron, AMD Sink After SK Hynix Results Fail to Impress
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile
(Free Report
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Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.
Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.
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