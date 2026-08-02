Keel Point LLC Sells 12,184 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. $MRK

Keel Point LLC lessened its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK - Free Report) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,387 shares of the company's stock after selling 12,184 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC's holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. High Note Wealth LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 294 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company's stock.

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Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

MRK stock opened at $130.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.53 and a 1 year high of $135.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.17 and a 200 day moving average of $118.46. The company has a market cap of $322.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.76, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.19.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 13.59%.The business had revenue of $16.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. The business's revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Merck & Co., Inc.'s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $134.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Merck & Co., Inc.

Trending Headlines about Merck & Co., Inc.

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Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a global biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies and animal health products. Its portfolio spans multiple therapeutic areas with a particular emphasis on oncology, vaccines and infectious disease, as well as therapies for metabolic and chronic conditions. Among its well-known products are the cancer immunotherapy Keytruda (pembrolizumab) and the human papillomavirus vaccine Gardasil; the company also markets a range of medicines and vaccines for veterinary use through Merck Animal Health.

Founded in the late 19th century as the U.S.

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