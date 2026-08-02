Keel Point LLC Sells 1,414 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Keel Point LLC trimmed its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 34.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,671 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,414 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth about $12,976,634,000. J. Stern & Co. LLP lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 46,191.3% in the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 4,047,245 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,047,245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038,502 shares during the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 876.1% during the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 2,375,050 shares of the company's stock worth $2,552,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131,734 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 321.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,963,490 shares of the company's stock worth $1,805,959,000 after buying an additional 1,497,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,910,505 shares of the company's stock worth $16,024,022,000 after buying an additional 1,432,069 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,235.00 to $1,273.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,251.00 to $1,334.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $1,350.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $1,283.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,283.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $1,149.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.50. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $623.78 and a 52 week high of $1,249.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,152.66 and a 200-day moving average of $1,044.16.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The business had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.34 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company's revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 34.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio is 24.58%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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