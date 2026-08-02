Keel Point LLC Sells 1,988 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Keel Point LLC trimmed its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,706 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 1,988 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC's holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,091 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 744 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company's stock.

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Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of TMO opened at $575.20 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $435.27 and a fifty-two week high of $643.99. The firm has a market cap of $213.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $506.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $512.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $6.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.71 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $11.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.71 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The firm's revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.28 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.930-25.330 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 25.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific's payout ratio is 10.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.00, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 24,651 shares in the company, valued at $13,927,815. This trade represents a 1.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Thermo Fisher Scientific

Here are the key news stories impacting Thermo Fisher Scientific this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings beat expectations: Thermo Fisher reported adjusted EPS of $6.03 versus the $5.71 analyst consensus, while revenue increased 10.5% year over year to $11.99 billion, above the $11.71 billion forecast. Management cited broad-based momentum across pharmaceutical, biotechnology, industrial and diagnostics markets. The Top 5 Analyst Questions From Thermo Fisher’s Q2 Earnings Call

Thermo Fisher reported adjusted EPS of $6.03 versus the $5.71 analyst consensus, while revenue increased 10.5% year over year to $11.99 billion, above the $11.71 billion forecast. Management cited broad-based momentum across pharmaceutical, biotechnology, industrial and diagnostics markets. Positive Sentiment: Growth initiatives are gaining attention: Expansion in bioproduction, high-end instruments, AI-powered software and clinical-data capabilities could support long-term growth as pharmaceutical and biotech activity improves. Recent regulatory clearances across the diagnostics portfolio also strengthen the company’s product offering. How Thermo Fisher Is Riding Bioproduction and AI-Led Growth Trends

Expansion in bioproduction, high-end instruments, AI-powered software and clinical-data capabilities could support long-term growth as pharmaceutical and biotech activity improves. Recent regulatory clearances across the diagnostics portfolio also strengthen the company’s product offering. Positive Sentiment: Analyst estimates and sentiment remain supportive: Erste Group raised its FY2026 EPS estimate to $25.12 from $24.85 and its FY2027 estimate to $27.43 from $27.19. Brokerages collectively maintain a “Moderate Buy” recommendation, and one analysis estimates TMO is approximately 2% undervalued following the earnings beat. Thermo Fisher Receives Consensus Recommendation of Moderate Buy

Erste Group raised its FY2026 EPS estimate to $25.12 from $24.85 and its FY2027 estimate to $27.43 from $27.19. Brokerages collectively maintain a “Moderate Buy” recommendation, and one analysis estimates TMO is approximately 2% undervalued following the earnings beat. Neutral Sentiment: Strong recent performance raises the bar: TMO’s reported 30-day share-price return of 15.04% and 90-day return of 22.92% reflect optimism already priced into the stock, increasing the importance of further earnings delivery.

TMO’s reported 30-day share-price return of 15.04% and 90-day return of 22.92% reflect optimism already priced into the stock, increasing the importance of further earnings delivery. Negative Sentiment: Competition and execution remain risks: Thermo Fisher’s AI, bioproduction and clinical-data investments offer growth opportunities, but intensifying competition means delays or weaker-than-expected adoption could pressure future results and the premium valuation.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. HSBC lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and cut their target price for the stock from $670.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $653.00 to $639.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $617.14.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TMO

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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