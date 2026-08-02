Keel Point LLC Trims Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. $EXPD

Keel Point LLC decreased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD - Free Report) by 27.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,225 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 8,714 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC's holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $3,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,213,000. Arjuna Capital raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 23,940 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $3,567,000 after buying an additional 6,471 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 153.5% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 29,678 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $4,422,000 after buying an additional 17,969 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 128.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 70,509 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $10,507,000 after buying an additional 39,658 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 89,600 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $13,351,000 after acquiring an additional 40,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company's stock.

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Expeditors International of Washington Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of EXPD opened at $167.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.04. The business's 50 day moving average price is $166.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.47. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.48 and a 52 week high of $183.52.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.38. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 36.16% and a net margin of 7.64%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 101.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. Expeditors International of Washington's dividend payout ratio is currently 26.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXPD has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Stephens upgraded Expeditors International of Washington to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $153.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXPD

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington is a global logistics and freight forwarding company headquartered in Seattle, Washington. The firm specializes in providing tailored supply chain solutions that encompass air, ocean and ground transportation. Through an integrated service model, Expeditors coordinates and manages the movement of goods for a diverse customer base, including manufacturers, retailers and technology companies.

The company's core offerings include customs brokerage, cargo insurance, distribution and warehousing services, as well as vendor consolidation and inventory management.

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