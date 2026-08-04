Kennametal Inc. $KMT Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT - Free Report) by 369.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,164 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 143,331 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.24% of Kennametal worth $6,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Group One Trading LLC purchased a new position in Kennametal during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the first quarter worth about $3,818,000. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 83.1% during the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 31,966 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 14,510 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 9.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,376 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 106.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,808 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617 shares during the last quarter.

Kennametal Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of Kennametal stock opened at $34.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.38. Kennametal Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.62 and a 1 year high of $43.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $592.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.03 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 6.41%.Kennametal's quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Kennametal has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-4.000 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Kennametal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Kennametal's payout ratio is currently 45.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on KMT. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kennametal from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $47.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Kennametal from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Research downgraded Kennametal from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Kennametal from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Kennametal from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $35.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KMT

Insider Transactions at Kennametal

In other Kennametal news, Director Sagar A. Patel sold 29,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $988,216.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Carlonda R. Reilly sold 12,013 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.12, for a total value of $397,870.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 25,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $832,736.16. This trade represents a 32.33% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,583,326 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company's stock.

Kennametal Profile

Kennametal Inc is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures advanced materials, tooling systems, and engineered components for a range of demanding applications. Its solutions support precision metalworking, earthmoving, and wear-resistant environments, catering to customers seeking enhanced productivity, longer tool life, and reduced operating costs.

The company's product portfolio spans indexable cutting tools, solid round tools, tool holders, metalworking fluid systems, wear parts, ceramics and composites, and custom-engineered components.

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