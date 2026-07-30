Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Sells 3,006 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP - Free Report) by 53.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,629 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 3,006 shares during the quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC's holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,477,100 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $5,553,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,656 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,092,005 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,266,604,000 after purchasing an additional 105,250 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,641,573 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,172,099,000 after acquiring an additional 22,335 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,112,873,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,861,975 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $828,821,000 after buying an additional 184,644 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROP. Mizuho set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, July 10th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $393.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James Financial lowered Roper Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $407.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Roper Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $468.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on ROP

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other news, EVP John K. Stipancich sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $758,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,634 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,507,067.70. This represents a 5.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 6,434 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.00, for a total transaction of $2,322,674.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,423 shares in the company, valued at $2,679,703. This represents a 46.43% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 4.4%

Shares of ROP opened at $408.07 on Thursday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $344.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $352.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.76. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $305.96 and a 1-year high of $564.68.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 30.24%.The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.87 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Roper Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 22.150-22.300 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 5.750-5.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 22.22 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Roper Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.08%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: ROP is a diversified technology company that acquires and manages businesses delivering specialized software, engineered products and data-driven analytics to niche markets. Its subsidiaries develop enterprise and cloud-based software, scientific and analytical instruments, industrial and medical devices, and other applied technologies designed to solve specific operational, regulatory and commercial challenges for customers. The company emphasizes recurring revenue streams from software licenses, subscriptions and service contracts alongside sales of hardware and instruments.

Roper operates a decentralized operating model in which acquired businesses retain entrepreneurial autonomy while benefiting from centralized capital allocation, legal and financial support.

Further Reading

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