Kentucky Retirement Systems Acquires 19,633 Shares of CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Free Report) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,269 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock after buying an additional 19,633 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems' holdings in CVS Health were worth $7,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in CVS Health by 407.2% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 350 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sankala Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 344.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 387 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVS. Barclays increased their price target on CVS Health from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $105.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CVS Health

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In related news, EVP Tilak Mandadi sold 69,551 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $6,230,378.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 10,133 shares in the company, valued at $907,714.14. The trade was a 87.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry Robbins sold 370,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.45, for a total transaction of $34,619,673.90. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,824,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,877,466.55. The trade was a 7.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 3,441,551 shares of company stock valued at $323,703,977 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

CVS Health Trading Down 3.0%

CVS stock opened at $106.02 on Thursday. CVS Health Corporation has a 12 month low of $61.00 and a 12 month high of $110.68. The firm's 50-day moving average is $100.99 and its 200 day moving average is $86.74. The company has a market capitalization of $135.27 billion, a PE ratio of 46.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $100.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $94.99 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.500 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corporation will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. CVS Health's dividend payout ratio is 117.18%.

CVS Health News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting CVS Health this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts expect CVS Health’s upcoming earnings to show continued growth, with favorable earnings and revenue trends cited as potential catalysts for a beat. The outlook is supported by resilient healthcare demand and the company’s latest reported quarter, when CVS exceeded consensus EPS and revenue estimates. CVS Health Earnings Expected to Grow

Analysts expect CVS Health’s upcoming earnings to show continued growth, with favorable earnings and revenue trends cited as potential catalysts for a beat. The outlook is supported by resilient healthcare demand and the company’s latest reported quarter, when CVS exceeded consensus EPS and revenue estimates. Positive Sentiment: CVS Pharmacy has begun offering common prescription medications for dogs and cats at approximately 9,000 locations, expanding its retail healthcare offering and creating a potential incremental source of pharmacy traffic and revenue. Pet Medications Now Available at CVS Pharmacy

CVS Pharmacy has begun offering common prescription medications for dogs and cats at approximately 9,000 locations, expanding its retail healthcare offering and creating a potential incremental source of pharmacy traffic and revenue. Positive Sentiment: Health100, a CVS subsidiary, earned DirectTrust accreditation under the CARIN Code of Conduct for consumer-facing applications. The recognition may strengthen confidence in the Health100 app’s data privacy and security, although the near-term financial effect is likely limited. Health100 Earns Industry Accreditation

Health100, a CVS subsidiary, earned DirectTrust accreditation under the CARIN Code of Conduct for consumer-facing applications. The recognition may strengthen confidence in the Health100 app’s data privacy and security, although the near-term financial effect is likely limited. Neutral Sentiment: X and the World Federation of Advertisers settled litigation related to an alleged advertiser boycott. CVS was previously identified among companies accused by X, but the settlement appears unlikely to have a material direct effect on CVS’s operations or earnings. X and WFA Settle Litigation

X and the World Federation of Advertisers settled litigation related to an alleged advertiser boycott. CVS was previously identified among companies accused by X, but the settlement appears unlikely to have a material direct effect on CVS’s operations or earnings. Negative Sentiment: Potentially ending Medicare Part D subsidies for 2027 is the most significant near-term concern. Investors may be reassessing CVS’s Medicare exposure, even as the company continues to benefit from expectations for earnings growth and recent operating momentum. Potential Medicare Part D Subsidy Changes

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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