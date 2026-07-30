Kentucky Retirement Systems Acquires 21,227 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,928 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after acquiring an additional 21,227 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems' holdings in Walt Disney were worth $13,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,767 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 17,955 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 115,759 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $14,355,000 after purchasing an additional 11,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company's stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $98.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $170.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.49. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $92.18 and a fifty-two week high of $120.50.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citigroup lowered its price target to $135 from $145 but maintained a Buy rating, implying substantial potential upside from current levels. The continued positive rating suggests confidence in Disney’s longer-term recovery. Benzinga reference

Citigroup lowered its price target to $135 from $145 but maintained a rating, implying substantial potential upside from current levels. The continued positive rating suggests confidence in Disney’s longer-term recovery. Positive Sentiment: Disney is investing at least $30 million in projects outside its theme parks, while Disney Vacation Club is offering new summer member benefits. These initiatives could support resort spending, membership engagement and recurring revenue. Disney World investment article

Disney is investing at least $30 million in projects outside its theme parks, while Disney Vacation Club is offering new summer member benefits. These initiatives could support resort spending, membership engagement and recurring revenue. Positive Sentiment: Disney is reportedly considering a new Home Alone film involving Macaulay Culkin, potentially giving the company another recognizable franchise opportunity, although no project has been confirmed. Home Alone report

Disney is reportedly considering a new Home Alone film involving Macaulay Culkin, potentially giving the company another recognizable franchise opportunity, although no project has been confirmed. Neutral Sentiment: Disney plans to replace Microsoft GitHub Copilot with OpenAI’s Codex. The move highlights efforts to improve use of artificial-intelligence tools, but its financial impact is not yet clear. Disney AI tools article

Disney plans to replace Microsoft GitHub Copilot with OpenAI’s Codex. The move highlights efforts to improve use of artificial-intelligence tools, but its financial impact is not yet clear. Negative Sentiment: Disney is reportedly conducting another round of cuts at Pixar. While the reductions may lower costs, additional layoffs at a key creative studio raise concerns about animation output, morale and the strength of future film releases. Pixar cuts article

Disney is reportedly conducting another round of cuts at Pixar. While the reductions may lower costs, additional layoffs at a key creative studio raise concerns about animation output, morale and the strength of future film releases. Negative Sentiment: Analysts expect earnings growth in Disney’s upcoming report, but recent previews say the company lacks the combination of factors typically associated with an earnings beat. That caution may be limiting enthusiasm ahead of results. Disney earnings preview

Analysts expect earnings growth in Disney’s upcoming report, but recent previews say the company lacks the combination of factors typically associated with an earnings beat. That caution may be limiting enthusiasm ahead of results. Negative Sentiment: Erste Group trimmed its FY2027 EPS forecast slightly to $7.46 from $7.47, adding to evidence that analysts are making modestly more cautious estimates. Disney analyst estimate report

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, June 12th. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Walt Disney from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $128.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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